EU Summit: Postponed due to a coronavirus case – Charles Michel is in quarantine

The EU Summit scheduled for Thursday and Friday has been -conveniently for the Turkish President Erdogan– postponed to October 1-2, due to a case of coronavirus in a European Commission official, while the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, has been placed in quarantined.

According to Charles Michel’s spokesman Barend Leyts, the EU Summit has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak. “The president of the council was informed today that a security guard, whom he contacted last week, was diagnosed with a coronavirus“.

The summit was expected to discuss European sanctions to Turkey and Belarus. Greece wants a list of sanctions against Turkey to be drawn up, which, although not immediately imposed, hung over its head. Now everything is postponed for October 1-2.

See Also:

Independent: Turkey is the biggest threat to Europe today and the Greeks need our help – Analysis

Huge Christian cross on Greek soil at borders with Turkey annoys Erdogan