EU to Turkey on drilling: “Respect the sovereignty of Cyprus and Greece in their waters”

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Joseph Borel called on Turkey to respect the sovereign rights of Greece and Cyprus, in relation to the investigations it has announced in the south and east of Crete and the Dodecanese, referring to the Minister’s conclusions of May 15th.

Specifically, answering a relevant question, the High Representative stressed that “we are in close contact with our colleagues, the Foreign Ministers of Greece and also of Cyprus, in order to monitor the state of drilling and call on Turkey to stop drilling in areas where there is an EEZ or territorial waters of Cyprus and Greece”.

He went on to say that “a strong message has already been sent to Turkey”.