EU visitors to UK will need US-style electronic visas under Tory proposals

isitors to the UK from the European Union and the Commonewealth will have to comply with a US-style electronic visa system after Brexit, under plans set out on Monday by Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The plans for a new Electronic Travel Authorisation system (ETA) will make it easier for border guards to screen arrivals and block threats from entering the UK, the Tories say.

It is part of a five-point plan to secure the borders after Brexit and will be launched by Ms Patel and Boris Johnson at a border post.

Other measures include plans to count visitors in and out of the UK and to stop migrants using EU identity cards instead of the more secure passports.