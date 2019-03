EU28 do not recognise Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights

The US recognised Israeli control over the disputed region

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini released a statement on behalf of all 28 union states, stressing the EU did not recognise Israel’s control over the Golan Heights.

The statement came despite Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s past claims that his actions were going to break EU unanimity in matters concerning Israel.

The US President Donald Trump signed the declaration for the recognition of the disputed region under Israeli control on Tuesday.