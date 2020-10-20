Eurobank: Hackers have “broken” the bank’s web-banking system and are leaking users’ data live!

The bank’s customers, after their login in the electronic transaction system, are directed to another page, where their details are recorded and stolen: Both their personal data and their codes of their e-banking account.
The phishing attack, as it has been called internationally is not obvious to the actual owners of the bank accounts, but their stolen data are made public on the telegram platform.
Coronavirus Greece: “Explosion” of new cases – 667 in one day, 250 in Athens, 125 in Thessaloniki
France to hand-out satirical religious books to students in response to Islamist extremist attack
So far there is no reaction from the bank, nor information to its customers about the possible consequences of the attack on its systems.