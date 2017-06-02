EuroGroup: The 4 scenarios for the Greek debt

Protothema.gr brings to light the four scenarios on the Greek debt, the course of the Greek economy, the primary surplus targets and the possible interventions the country’s creditors presented to Greece. As the debt-strapped country is desperately trying to close the second review and receive some solid guarantees on the introduction of measures regarding the huge debt, the scenarios appear to be a prolonged memorandum in the form of a “leave it or take it” deal, raising concerns that we could be entering into yet another thriller.

The four options in the form of an ultimatum are:

Scenario A:

No need for a debt restructuring, as the surplus is deemed unsustainable until 2038, with estimates putting growth at 1.25%.

Scenario B:

Although growth is put at 1.25%, the country will have to produce a 3.5% surplus until 2022 and an average of 2.2% for 2023-2060, in which case the maximum debt relief under consideration will be a) extension of weighted EFSF loan maturities by 17.5 years (from 32.5 years, currently); b) ESM would limit Greek loan repayments to 0.4% of Greek GDP until 2050; c) any interest payable in excess of that 1% would be deferred until 2050 and the deferred annual amount capitalised at the bailout fund’s cost of funding; d) ESM would also but back in 2019 the 13 billion euros that Greece owes the IMF.

Scenario C:

In this scenario, growth is estimated at 1.25%, the surplus at 3.5% until 2022 to ease off gradually to 1.8% until 2060. This scenario has the following reference medium and long term relief framework agreed at the EuroGroup at May 2016 not adequate to restore debt sustainability.

Scenario D:

Thee final scenario projects a growth of 1.25% and a 3.5% surplus until 2022 to ease off to 1.8% until 2060. This is accompanied by a reference that the Greek debt could be made sustainable with: a) an extension of EFSF weighted average loan maturities by 15 years with the last loans maturing in 2080; b) the capping of interest on loans at 1.0% until 2050; and c) setting the amortisation capital at 0.4% of Greek debt.