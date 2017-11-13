Euroleague mini-movie features Greek derby Oly-Pao (video)

The Euroleague basketball organisation has put a lot of effort in the promotion of Europe’s top basketball league. The presence of the league on social media is exceptional with constant updates and creative videos. One of their latest ones posted on their Youtube channel was the 6th round mini-movie. The short 2.20-second cinematic-like video shows highlights from all the matches including the derby of the “eternal enemies” between Olympiakos and Panathinaikos in Piraeus last week, which ended in a victory for the Greek champions on the road.