Euroleague: Olympiakos – Real Madrid 92-83 (Overtime Final)

Olympiakos now has five wins in a row

Olympiakos faced Real Madrid in a game where the Spaniards had come with many losses due to injuries.

The Greek team, on the other hand, was aiming at continuing the good record they have this year with eight wins and just two lost games.

Real Madrid had five wins and five lost games and they had come from a shock home defeat, while Olympiakos had a four-win series until now.

At half-time, Olympiakos was ahead with four points, 34-30.

However, the game ended 72-72 and the two teams had to play overtime.

Olympiakos had no problem securing the victory in these extra five minutes.

The final score of the game was 92-83 with Olympiakos continuing his 9-2 series of victories, five of which are in a row.