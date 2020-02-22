EuroLeague referee in PAO-Barca match admitted to hospital after attack

Referee Luigi Lamonica, who was one of the trio officiating the EuroLeague match in Athens between Panathinaikos Athens and Barcelona was admitted to hospital in Athens, after the taxi carrying the three was attacked by unknown individuals.

Lamonica suffered the most serious injuries among the three – the other two in the taxi were Damir Javor and Emin Mogulkoc and received treatment overnight at an Athens hospital.

Greek police are investigating the incident that took place after the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 25 contest in Athens between Panathinaikos OPAP and FC Barcelona, in which the Spanish team were victorious.

Alongside Greek official Nikos Pitsilikas, the three refs were returning to the hotel after the game. Approximately five kilometres away from OAKA, the perpetrators forced their way into the vehicle and assaulted the passengers.