Euronews: Immigration to play key role in Samos locals’ vote in elections

“The islanders will vote in the elections with the basic criterion of immigration,” Euronews news agency writes, citing residents’ testimonies on the Greek island of Samos.

“In Samos, the immigration puzzle weighs on the elections,” Euronews points out, commenting on the unacceptable conditions under which immigrants live in Greek islands and their difficult cohabitation with the locals.

“Samos is very tired … it was a very quiet and very clean island, now there is rubbish and the smell of feces everywhere”, says Anna Loukasani, a painter and owner of a shop in Vathi, the capital of the island.