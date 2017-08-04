Europa League draw: Panathinaikos – Athletic Bilbao, AEK – Bruges, PAOK – Ostersunds

The first matches will take place on August 17th and the rematches on the 24th of the month.

Panathinaikos will have a tough job qualifying for the Europa League, as they will face Athletic Bilbao.

The first game will be held in Athens on August 17th and the rematch in Spain on the 24th of the same month.

AEK had this time the luck on its side, unlike the draw in the Champions League.

Although AEK was in danger of falling into the teeth Milan, as well as Dynamo Kiev and the much more prepared Krasnodar, eventually it will face Bruges.

After FK Austria Wien, the Belgians were theoretically the most desirable rival for the “yellow-blacks”.

A rookie in Europe, who however, “assassinated” Galatasaray, the Swedish Ostersunds, is PAOK’s opponent in the Europa League play-offs.

It seems that PAOK has an even easier job at first, but the Swedish club seems to have nothing to lose and a lot of confidence. Also, they are a true X-factor as not so many things are known about them on a technical level.