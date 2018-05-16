Europa League Final: Marseille – Atletico Madrid 0-3 (FINAL) (Upd.)

Marseille and Atletico Madrid played in the final Europa League. It was an easy night for the Spaniards who 0-3 with Antoine Griezmann playing the game of his life scoring two goals on the 21′ & 49′ paving the way for a victory. The third goal was scored by Gabi on the 81′.

Marseille is the only French team to win the former Champions’ Cup, but has lost two finals in the UEFA Cup (currently the “Europa League”), while Atletico has won the Europa League twice. We guess they would willingly exchange both those cups, though, for just one of the three Champion’s League Cups they have lost…

Both teams had their own dreams and aspirations in the 47th final of the event (and 9th since it was renamed “Europa League”) with Kostas Mitroglou (on the bench in this game) wanting to become the first Greek footballer to win a European Cup. As it turned out the Greek player will have to wait, as Atletico was better and more determined throughout the game.