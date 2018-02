All or nothing for AEK in the snow-covered Kiev

AEK made an amazing appearance in the frozen Kiev and missed unbelievable opportunities to score.

Probably the most notable chance for AEK was in Masoud’s (51′), failing to send the ball in the empty goalposts of Dynamo Kiev!

The game finished with no goals, which signaled the unfair end of AEK’s presence in the Europa League.

It should be noted that AEK was not defeated in 25 games in total and in the 8 matches they played this season in the Europa League.