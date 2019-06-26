Europe braces for heatwave with record-high temperatures forecast

Public fountains, lakes, and beaches offer respite as temperatures spike across Europe

Authorities warn that temperatures could top 40 C in some parts of the continent over the coming days. Meteorologists blame a blast of air from the African Sahara for the unusually early summer heatwave. Here’s a look at how people are beating the heat across Europe.

In Paris, people cool off in the Trocadero fountains across from the Eiffel Tower in Paris as the heatwave hit much of France on June 25, 2019. Parts of eastern and southern France will see the highest temperatures this week, peaking on Thursday, Meteo France said.

In Rome, tourists refresh themselves at a public fountain in Rome. Fans flew off store shelves and public fountains offered relief, with officials urging vigilance ahead of even hotter conditions forecast for later in the week.

According to Spanish State Meteorological Agency AEMET, the country is expected to face an intense heat wave in the weekend, with temperatures that will rise above 42 C in Madrid and in the valleys of Ebro, Tajo, Guadiana and Guadalquivir.

Authorities in Switzerland raised the heat warning to the second-highest level for areas along the southern and northern borders with Italy and Germany, warning people to avoid strenuous activity and stay hydrated.