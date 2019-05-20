European Commission ‘creepy’ Orwellian-type tweet causes backlash (photos)

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, faced backlash online over the weekend after it tweeted out a creepy statement that sounded a lot like something straight out of George Orwell’s dystopian masterpiece 1984.

The tweet was aimed at encouraging people in Europe to vote in upcoming elections a week from now, but came across like propaganda from the Ministry of Truth:

The creepy message, ending with the command ‘Vote’, is reminiscent of the three slogans of ‘the party’ of Big Brother in 1984: “War is Peace, Freedom is Slavery, Ignorance is Strength.”

Others noted that the fact that the European Commission’s 28 members are not elected meant a key word was missing from the tweet:

The EU parliamentary elections take place between 23 and 26 May.

It is expected that Eurosceptic populists including Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party in the UK, The French National Rally led by Marine Le Pen, and Matteo Salvini’s League in Italy will make significant gains, dealing blows to the globalist hold on the European Parliament.