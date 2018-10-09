European Commission: Turkey must respect Cyprus’ sovereign rights to drill in its EEZ

The Commission spokesman was asked to comment on recent threats Turkey has issued against Cyprus & foreign companies planning to drill in the island’s EEZ

The European Commission said it stands by an earlier leaders’ statement calling on Turkey to stop provocations and respect the right of the Cyprus Republic to research and exploit its natural resources, spokesman Margaritis Schinas said on Monday.

The Commission spokesman was asked to comment during a regular press briefing on recent threats Turkey has issued against Cyprus and foreign companies planning to drill in the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

He referred the press to the EU leaders’ statement in March, which called on Turkey to respect Cyprus’ sovereign rights.

Source: thegreekobserver