European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici to meet with PM Tsipras in Athens

The Commissioner visits Athens in the wake of a report that urged Greece to speed up reforms after deciding to block cash in the enhanced surveillance report

The European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs, Pierre Moscovici, is expected in Athens today in the wake of the European Commission’s report, which blocked the release of a 1bn-euro tranche after urging the Greek government to speed up reforms. The French politician is scheduled to meet with Greek PM Alexis Tsipras at Maximos Hall, while he will later meet with House Speaker Nikos Voutsis.

Mr. Moscovici will also address the Permanent Committee on European Affairs, the Standing Committee on National Defence and Foreign Affairs and the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.