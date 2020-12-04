European Council President Charles Michel: We are ready to impose sanctions against Tukey

He said the EU’s assessment was negative on Turkey

The European Union is ready to impose sanctions on Ankara because of its behaviour, said European Council President Charles Michel.

“We reached out to Turkey in October and our assessment is negative with the continuation of unilateral actions and hostile rhetoric. We will have a debate during the European summit on December 10 and we are ready to use the means at our disposal to impose sanctions over the situation,” Charles Michel said in a news conference Friday.

🔴 LIVE NOW – press conference: “Taking stock of the past year and looking forward to future challenges” https://t.co/OSStth6ml3 — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) December 4, 2020

also read

The State Of Military Conscription Around The World (infographic)

Shocking! Indian father in Crete raped and forced his teen daughter to take part in sexual orgies