European Council President Michel calls on Turkey to stop unilateral provocative actions

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel again called on Turkey to stop unilateral actions and provocations, speaking on the morning show of LN24.

Mr. Michel emphasised that the EU was ready for a “dialogue” with a “positive agenda”, but said that this would only happen if Turkey “did not take unilateral and provocative actions”. In order to improve the EU’s relations with Turkey, Ankara “needs to change its behaviour,” he said.

read also

Turkey is sending Syrian mercenaries to fights on borders with Greece, report reveals

Hollywood star Dakota Johnson enjoying the beautiful Spetses (photos)

Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, a few hours after the teleconference of the leaders of the member states, the President of the European Council said that they hope that a vaccine will be available at the end of 2020, or the beginning of the new year.