European Medicines Agency gives green light for BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine

The EC could theoretically issue licenses as soon as tonight

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has given the “green light” for the release of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine within the European Union following the meeting of the competent Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

This means the European Commission can now immediately license the vaccine for use in the EU market.

The Coreper Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, which includes experts from all Member States, issues a positive recommendation only when the evidence convincingly demonstrates that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks of the vaccine.

also read

Social media persona ‘marries’ inflatable male doll and has latex ‘baby’ with him!

Dendia’s answer to Cavusoglu: “My friend Mevlüt … Abandon your threats of war … Happy 2021!”

The European Commission is currently in intensive negotiations to ensure a diversified range of vaccines at fair prices. Agreements have been reached with AstraZeneca (400 million doses), Sanofi-GSK (300 million doses), Johnson and Johnson (doses sufficient for 400 million people), BioNTech-Pfizer (300 million doses), CureVac (405 million doses), and Moderna (160 million doses). Member States also have the option of donating vaccines to low- and middle-income countries.