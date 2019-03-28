European sustainable growth conference to take place in Athens on April 5

A European conference on corporate social responsibility and sustainable growth are scheduled to be hosted in Athens on April 5.

The event, which is jointly organised by the QualityNet Foundation and the German Council for Sustainable Development, will bring together over 80 distinguished Greek and European experts to discuss trends in key issues such as sustainable financing, disclosure of non-financial information, shaping a common European policy on corporate social responsibility issues, and ways to better adopt Agenda 2030 and the 17 U.N. Global Objectives at both national and local level.

The purpose of the dialogue is the exchange of views and the listing of proposals to be taken into account by the new European leadership to create a competitive European market based on the principles of Sustainable Development.