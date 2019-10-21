Europol says women “equally capable of crime” as men as it reveals most-wanted list

The wanted suspects face a range of charges including murder, and human and drug trafficking

Europol has revealed the names of Europe’s most-wanted fugitives – and 18 of the 21 criminals on the list are women, warning they are “equally capable” of committing serious crimes as men.

Called the “Crime has no gender” campaign, Europe’s policing agency on Friday rolled out a new campaign to catch the continent’s most wanted female criminals.

“People think that usually these crimes are not being committed by women, but they are and they are equally as serious as those committed by men,” spokeswoman Tine Hollevoet said.

The wanted suspects face a range of charges including murder, and human and drug trafficking.

The interactive campaign first shows the suspects hidden behind spooky neon masks, before their faces are slowly revealed as viewers read the stories behind their crimes.

For instance, the Czech Republic is seeking information about Iveta Tancosova, who was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison after a young girl was lured to England under the pretence she would work as a nurse.

Read more HERE