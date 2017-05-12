Eurovision wins per country (infographic)

Ireland is still the most successful country in Eurovision history, though its glory days are long behind it. The Irish won the competition an impressive seven times between 1970 and 1996, including three years in a row in the 1990s. Their last victory was 21 years ago when Eimear Quinn was crowned the winner with the song “The Voice”. ABBA claimed Sweden’s first win in 1974 and since then, they have recorded six victories in total, second only to Ireland. The United Kingdom, France and Luxembourg all follow with five wins each.

source: statista