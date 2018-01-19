EuroWorking Group gives “go-ahead” for completion of 3rd review

The EuroWorking Group (EWG) is expected to issue a positive report for the completion of the third review of the Greek programme to the EuroGroup, which is scheduled to convene on Monday, January 22. According to a Eurozone source, the EWG was pleased during a teleconference with the progress of Greece regarding the implementation of the prior-actions and gave the “green light” for the completion of the review and the subsequent disbursement of the next tranche to the embattled country.

Monday’s EuroGroup meeting is expected to focus on the exact amount of the sub-tranches to be released, as the total of the tranche stands between 6 and 7 billion euros. The first disbursement will take place in the second half of February and once the national parliaments give their ratifications, the board of the ESM will give its final approval. According to newspaper “Kathimerini”, Eurozone Finance Ministry aides said Greece had so far implemented 89 of the necessary prior-actions included in the programme from a total of 113.