EU’s Tusk sees short Brexit delay if UK backs divorce deal

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday that granting Britain a short postponement of Brexit was possible on condition that Britain’s parliament votes in favor of the stalled divorce agreement next week.

Should that happen, Tusk said no extraordinary EU leaders’ summit would be needed next week before the current Brexit date of March 29. Otherwise, he might call the 27 national leaders of EU countries staying on together after Brexit back to Brussels.

“In the light of the consultations that I have conducted over the past days, I believe that a short extension will be possible, but it will be conditional on a positive vote on the withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons,” Tusk told journalists before chairing the EU leaders’ talks in Brussels this Thursday and Friday.

