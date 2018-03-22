Eva Kaili wins MEP of the year award in Brussels (photos)

Eva Kaili, the Greek MEP of the Group of the Progressive Alliance and of Socialists and Democrats in the EP from the Panhellenic Socialist Movement-Olive was the recipient of the 2018 MEP Awards for New Technologies. The Greek politician picked up the honours for the first time after being nominated for the 3rd time. Ms Kaili, who was also chosen by the EP magazine to host the awards night in Brussels, said it was a significant distinction for Greece, her team and herself while picking up the prize. During her brief speech on the podium, Ms Kaili jokingly said she was given the opportunity to host the night because the organisers felt sorry for her after losing twice in the past.