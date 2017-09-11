Eva Longoria strolls in Mykonos streets (video)

Eva Lonoria appeared happy and relaxed as she strolled along the cobbled streets of cosmopolitan Mykonos with her husband Jose Antonio Baston not holding back his affectionate feelings at all.

42-year-old Eva was was in the company of her friend, star from Prison Break, Amaury Nolasco.

The hot Latina, who became widely known to the Greek audience with her appearance in TV series Desperate Wives has been relaxing in Greece over the past week island hopping between Mykonos and Santorini. Mykonos Live TV captured the hot Hollywood star.