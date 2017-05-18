Evangelos Marinakis buys out English football club Notts Forrest

Nottingham Forest have been bought by Greek shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis after his takeover was passed by the English Football League (EFL).

The businessman and Olympiakos owner has passed the EFL’s owners’ and directors’ test.

Marinakis’ buyout brings to an end Fawaz Al Hasawi’s five-year reign in charge of the Championship club.

A previous takeover by a United States consortium fell through in January.

In an exclusive interview with BBC Sport, Marinakis said that allegations he is involved in a “criminal organisation” were invented by “jealous” opponents to “destroy” his success with the Greek champions.

Marinakis, who is heading a consortium with Greek businessman Socrates Kominakis, denies all the claims and has not faced any charges.

The EFL has approved the deal after reviewing the business plan and applying the owners’ and directors’ test. They saw no reason to disqualify the prospective owners under the test. The EFL also asked Uefa for its views on Marianakis’ ownership of Olympiakos and received a positive response.

Two-time European Cup winners Forest only escaped relegation to England’s third tier on goal difference with a win on the final day of the season.

Marinakis has also “guaranteed” manager Mark Warburton, who was appointed in March, will be with the club “for a number of years”.

