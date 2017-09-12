Everything you want to know about the new Apple iPhone X to be launced today!

At least three new iPhones to be launched today

Apple will launch at least three new iPhones today, September 12, at its new campus in Cupertino, California.

There has been much speculation about these upcoming iPhones. All signs point to Apple announcing the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus alongside a completely redesigned and more expensive iPhone X.

The pressure is on Apple, too. It’s the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone, launched in 2007, and the company is expected to unveil some big updates to mark the occasion.

Wall Street analysts hope that the new iPhone X, which could cost over $1,000, will drive a “supercycle” of sales and propel Apple to become the first trillion-dollar publicly traded company.

Apple rarely comments on upcoming products, but some uncovered software code related to the forthcoming iPhones suggests that many of the rumors are accurate.

Business Insider will cover everything Apple launches live, but in the meantime, here’s what we’re expecting from the new iPhones:

Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones: one that’s redesigned, and two spec updates (dubbed the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus) to replace the current iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. While analysts have suggested names for the redesigned iPhone like “iPhone Pro,” code for the phone uncovered Saturday revealed that its name will be “iPhone X.” The rest of this story will focus entirely on the iPhone X.

The completely new iPhone X is the model that has received the most attention in the months leading up to September 12’s announcement. It’s expected to have an edge-to-edge, curved screen with much smaller bezels than the current iPhone 7. The screen uses a newer kind of display technology called OLED that promises to use less power and provide darker blacks.

Apple seemingly confirmed the iPhone X redesign with significantly smaller bezels in this image included in firmware that was mistakenly released earlier this year. The codename for the device? D22.

This design would allow Apple to pack more screen into the same size phone.

This bigger screen is expected to have a resolution of 1125 x 2436, according to Apple’s own code and a forecast from Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities, the world’s most accurate Apple analyst.

The iPhone X is expected to have a front camera with 3D sensing and modeling functions, allowing it to manipulate photos and videos for augmented reality applications. The front-facing camera will be used for facial recognition, either to replace the Touch ID fingerprint sensor or to supplement it.

On Saturday, a leaked version of the iOS 11 software that powers the iPhone X revealed that the facial unlock feature will be called Face ID.

The rear camera will also have two rear lenses that are vertically oriented as opposed to horizontally.

With a new edge-to-edge design on the iPhone 8, Apple is expected to eliminate the home button and build its functions into the screen.

It’s unclear whether the fingerprint sensor will be built into the screen as well or whether the Face ID feature will replace it.

On the software side, the next iPhone will run iOS 11, the newest version of Apple’s iPhone and iPad software.

iOS 11 is a significant update with a redesigned control center, new tools for taking screenshots, and big improvements to Siri.

But the iPhone X is expected to include other features that aren’t in the public previews of iOS 11, like augmented-reality features that let the camera change photos.

One feature that leaked on Saturday is called “Animojis.” They are essentially 3D emojis that Apple’s own code describes as “custom animated messages that use your voice and reflect your facial expressions.”

You may not have to plug in your iPhone to charge it anymore. Apple is said to be adding wireless charging to the new iPhone models coming out this fall, though the rumored Apple Watch-style charger may be sold separately. Apple has also officially joined the Wireless Power Consortium, suggesting it’s serious about the technology.

But this redesigned iPhone won’t be cheap — some analysts and reports have speculated it could cost $1,000 or more.

And you might have to wait. Analysts have been saying that an issue with the fingerprint sensor may mean the iPhone 8 could be delayed. Sales might not begin until October or later.

Some rumors have suggested the iPhone X will come only in black, but KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says it will come in silver, black, and a copper-colored gold.

And no, it won’t have a headphone jack.

source: businessinsider.com