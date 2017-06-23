Everything you wanted to know about the history of the clitoris (video)

It was celebrated in ancient Greece, ignored during the Middle Ages, and rediscovered by scientists over and over before the scientific community finally agreed that it exists. What are we talking about? The clitoris of course!

Canadian screenwriter and animation director Lori Malépart-Traversy has decided to educate the internet on what that elusive clitoris actually is. And she’s done it in the most adorable short documentary, which has already picked up multiple awards around the world including the Best Short Film Award at Festival Vues d’en face 2017 and the Best Documentary at Chicago Feminist Film Festival 2017.