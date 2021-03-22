Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

Former DNI John Ratcliffe explained that such “sightings” are “talking about objects…that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain”
Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe gave a preview of the classified information that will be released to the public regarding unexplained aerial sightings, in an interview with Fox News on Friday.
Ratcliffe explained that such “sightings” are “talking about objects
that have been seen by Navy or Air Force pilots or have been picked up by satellite imagery that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain, movements that are hard to replicate, and traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom.”
Sensors and satellites across the globe have picked up signals that cannot be explained and many of these phenomena
have been kept from the public. Ratcliffe claimed intelligence agencies have quieted the information, hoping to publicize the sightings when there are proper explanations that are accessible and understandable to the public.