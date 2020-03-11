Evros riots in progress, as Turkey wages war of attrition against Greece (videos-photos)

Serious riots are underway on the borders between Greece and Turkey at Evros, as refugees and migrants are throwing petrol bombs against Greek security forces.

The immigrants and refugees are reportedly being assisted by Turkish security forces on the Turkish side of the border, launch dozens of Molotov cocktails, lighting fires along the fence. They are also throwing tear gas against Greek forces, apparently provided by the Turkish police.

Turkey appears to be waging a war of attrition and psychological warfare against Greek forces that are stretched along the borderline at Evros.

According to Evros Vice-Mayor Dimitris Petrovic, the new hotspot is located in the Petrades region, near Pythios Evros. The area where the immigrants are attacking has a narrow pass that leads into Greek territory and there are no protective fences.