Evros: Turkish mobilization at the borders – More than 6.000 illegal immigrants have gathered on the Turkish side

The arrival of buses carrying illegal immigrants in the area of Adrianople (​​Edirne) confirms the information cited by Radio Evros.

The information comes amid scenarios that Turkish authorities are preparing a second attempt to put pressure on the European borders by weaponizing refugees and illegal immigrants.

Already, the same information indicate that the Greek authorities are on high alert with the security forces in position in order to intercept the imminent asymmetric attack.

According to evrosonline.gr, in addition to the area of Adrianople, there is mobility on the Turkish side at the the area of Petalos at Peplo as well as in Ipsala.

In fact, the total number of immigrants seems to exceed 6.000.

The illegal immigrants and the refugees are once again embarking on “a journey of hope” through Adrianople, according to a Haber Turk article.