Ex-adult actress who had 10,000 partners reveals what men want in bed!

39-year-old Gwyneth Montenegro from Australia is a former prostitute who says she has slept with over 10,000 men.

And the ex-sex worker has now written a book revealing everything she learned from working in the industry.

Montenegro says she wrote her book, The Secret Taboo, with the hope of passing on her knowledge and empowering younger escorts who are “disheartened, bitter, broken and financially struggling.”

However, the book has come under fire by some people who claim it teaches young women to be prostitutes.



But Montenegro says it’s more about being “financially successful.”

“Controversially I opted to teach young ladies how to survive as an escort,” she told the Mail. “Okay, to not only survive but to show her every tip and every trick needed to earn impressive amounts of money within the industry… and get out.”

Amongst the insights revealed in the book, Montenegro confirms that different men like different body types.

