Ex-Aris FC player Sergio Koke arrested as drug organization leader!

Spanish police today arrested 20 people for involvement in a drug trafficking ring, including former Aris FC footballer Sergio Koke!

According to Spanish media, Koke is a member of a criminal drug trafficking organization and was arrested along with another 20 people, including his brother!

Sources also note that the former Aris footballer is one of the leaders in this organization, which is why the police operation’s code-name was named “Maskoke”.

Police seized one ton of marihuana and weapons. They emphasize that it is a giant police investigation that took place in Seville, Malaga and Granada with the participation of 150 police officers.

Koke was arrested this morning at his home in Estepona.

In the past, Koke had played in Malaga, Marseille, Sporting Lisbon, Houston Dynamo and Blooming in Bolivia. He had a quite notable career in Superleague with the Aris FC in Thessaloniki, Greece.