Ex Biden staffer accuses Democratic Presidential candidate of sexual assault

An ex-employee of former US Vice President Joe Biden accused the politician of sexual harassment, as Business Insider reported.

According to the publication, former Biden employee Tara Reid filed a complaint of sexual assault against the politician to the police. She pointed out that in 1993, in the corridor of the Senate, the Vice President of the United States put his hand under the skirt of the alleged victim and committed sexual acts.

She alleged assault took place while Reid was working as a Senate staffer. She made the accusations last month on Twitter, and also confirms that she knows the statue of limitations has passed.

“Last year, Washington eliminated a 15-year old statute of limitations for prosecuting sexual abuse cases, but the law only applied to sexual abuse incidents that occurred after 2004,” Business Insider writes.