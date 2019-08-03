Ex-manager of PAO and PAOK Gunder Bengston dies at 73

Swedish football manager Gunder Bengston, who was the coach of Panathinaikos and PAOK manager has died at the age of 73.

After a short time at Portuguese club Madeira and a short return at Valerenga, he became head coach of IFK Göteborg from 1985 to 1987. In his last year, Göteborg again won the UEFA Cup 1986–87. After this Bengtsson left the club for Panathinaikos FC, where he worked for the season 1988–1989.

In 1996, he became the coach of PAOK Thessaloniki and Apollon Limassol, for short terms. Bengston passed away on August 2.