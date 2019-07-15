Ex-NBA player Fredette joins Panathinaikos

The official announcement of the move is expected later on Monday

Former NBAer Jimmer Fredette has joined Greek champions Panathinaikos. The deal was confirmed by the ex-Phoenix Suns guard himself who when asked by social media followers on his wife’s Instagram profile he said he would be playing in Athens for the next season.

Panathinaikos confirmed his move to the Greens when owner Dimitris Giannakopoulos posted on his Instagram a photo of Fredette.

The player will make his debut in Europe after eight seasons in the NBA and Chinese League.

Fredette, 30, was selected as the 10th pick in the 2011 NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks and has played in the NBA with Kings, Bulls, Pelicans, Knicks, and Suns. He spent the previous three seasons in the Chinese League with Shanghai Sharks.

The transfer is expected to be officially announced by Panathinaikos later in the day.