Thirteen-year NBA veteran Rasual Butler and his wife died in a single-car accident around 2 a.m. in Studio City, CA, on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, Butler, 38, lost control of his Range Rover, struck a parking meter and slammed into a wall.

Butler and his wife Leah LaBelle—a former American Idol contestant and R&B singer—were pronounced dead on the scene, according to FOX Los Angeles.

source: slamonline