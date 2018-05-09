Ex-PM Papandroeu to meet with PM Tsipras

Greek Prime PM Alexis Tsipras will meet with former PM George Papandreou at Maximos Hall at 6.30pm, according to the Athens News Agency. According to the same sources, the meeting was arranged following a request by Mr Papandreou who wanted to brief the MP on matters of national interest in light of the former PM’s visits abroad. Mr Papandreou will also meet with Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias at 8pm.