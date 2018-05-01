Ex-police officer killed in Pallini in Attica

A retired police officer was shot dead outside a tavern in the morning hours of Tuesday at the town of Pallini in East Attica. According to sources the man, 57, who had been eating with friends was shot 5 times with a pistol to his body in the parking lot of a tavern called “Kritikos” on 49 Eolou street. After the attack, the victim managed to return to the tavern for help but died shortly after. He was the father of two children and had served in the narcotics division and the SWAT unit in the past. Police are looking into the victim’s record as a police officer to find leads on a possible motive for his shooting.