Ex-porn star Jenna Jameson says she “upped” her calories in order to gain weight in her “thighs & booty” (photo)

Jenna Jameson is sharing another look at how she follows the keto diet.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the former adult film star said that she had recently “upped” her calorie intake in order to gain weight in her thighs.

“It is absolutely possible to gain weight in your thighs and booty without getting a thick midsection,” Jameson, 45, wrote. “Lately I’ve upped my calories just to run a test. I love how I look with thick thighs but despise feeling a muffin top!”

“So I began eating a lot and not restricting my caloric intake,” she continued. “It absolutely worked. My thighs and hips have made themselves known 😆 I avoided tummy bloat by not indulging in unneeded sugar, wasteful carbs and fast food.”

The mother of three also added another tip, sharing that she does her sit-ups and other ab workouts in bed rather than on the floor.

