Ex-strip club hostess who inspired Jennifer Lopez’s character in “Hustlers” sues for $40m

The former strip club hostess who inspired Jennifer Lopez’s character in the movie Hustlers is suing Lopez’s production company for $40 million – around £30 million.

Samantha Barbash a.k.a. “Miss Foxita”, the basis for Lopez’s Ramona Vega in the movie, has filed a suit in federal court claiming that her likeness has been ‘exploited’ and used without her permission.

She also says that she’s been defamed by scenes in which she’s seen ‘using and manufacturing illegal substances in her home where she lived with her child’ and that the inference was both ‘offensive and untrue’.

Barbash claims that she turned down producers when they sought consent to make the movie, but they went ahead with the project regardless.

She is seeking $20 million in compensation and a further $20 million in damages from Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions, STX Entertainment, Pole Sisters LLC and Gloria Sanchez Productions, the company owned by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, according to People.

