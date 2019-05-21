Ex-reality TV star says producers encouraged her to have sex on camera (photos)

Ex on the Beach Star Jess Impiazzi said she begged MTV bosses not to air footage of her having drunken sex but was ‘ignored’.
The 30-year-old, compared the show to a ‘porn set’ and claimed a producer told her ‘lots of sh*gging tonight please’.
Jess, who appeared on series two of the show in 2015, said she ‘cried her eyes out’ when pleading with bosses not to show a video of her drunkenly having sex with her ex boyfriend.
She told BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme: ‘I would never in my life back then think I’d go that crazy or have sex on TV.’
She added: ‘Six sambucas in, at the end of the night, your boyfriend’s there. The cameras are everywhere and you just don’t think.
‘I did beg them. I cried my eyes out. I said: ‘Please don’t show that’ but you’ve signed your life away when you go on.’
Jess also claimed producers encouraged her to have sex which made her feel ‘cheap’.
She said: ‘I felt under pressure the minute I walked in that you had to hook up with someone.
