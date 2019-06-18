Ex UEFA President Michel Platini arrested

He was arrested over his decision to award the Fifa 2020 World Cup to Qatar

Former UEFA president Michel Platini has been arrested over the awarding of the 2022 World Cup.

French legend Platini was elected in 2007 and served as president until 2015 when he was banned by the FIFA Ethics Committee.

French publication Mediapart claim Platini was taken into custody on Tuesday morning as part of the investigation into the awarding of the World Cup to Qatar.

Platini is reported to have been taken to the premises of the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police (OCLCIFF).

