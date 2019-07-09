Ex-US Presidential candidate Ross Perot dead

Ross Perot, the former presidential candidate, has died at the age of 89.

Perot’s death on July 9th was first reported by the Dallas Morning News. Their report said that Perot died after a five-month long battle with leukemia.

Perot became a pop culture icon during the 1992 presidential campaign when he launched an independent run for the White House. Despite losing to President Bill Clinton, Perot did gain close to 19 percent of the popular vote. That amounted to close to 20 million votes.

