Exclusive! Footage of explosion at Athens liquor store site (video)

Two men approached the site and lit fire to inflammable containers and fled the scene of the crime

Protothema.gr has obtained exclusive footage of the moment two motorcyclists place a bomb at the foundations of a liquor store under construction on Saturday morning on Vouliagmenis Avenue.

In the 46-second video, the two perpetrators can be clearly seen at 02:55 am while stationed outside the cellar at Athinas Street.

Both are wearing jockey caps and are dressed in black jackets in black outfits. The driver of the moped is stationed in front of a black van as his accomplice gets off the bike and approaches the entrance. There he removes two containers of flammable liquid from a bag and sets them on fire. They then flee the scene of the crime.