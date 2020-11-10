Exhaust Control Cards (KTEO Emissions) to be scrapped

The current system of the issuance of Exhaust Control Cards, part of the overall roadworthiness cards to motorists in Greece via the public and private Vehicle Technical Control and Inspection Centres (KTEO stations) will most likely be phased out and replaced with a new one, confirming a report by Newsauto.gr.

The Attica Region governor, George Patoulis sent a relevant letter to the political leadership pointing out that the current system is riddled with may problems, mainly the complete lack of exhaust cards, both in public and private KTEOs in the country, stressing a solution needs to be found immediately.

In fact, the Attica Regional Governor in his letter to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport clarified that the problem has emerged with the transfer of responsibility for the supply of forms of Exhaust Control Card Inspection to the Regions.

The Attica Region requested that a consultation be held, in order to allow for a transitional stage of adjustment so that the technical safety specifications of the Exhaust Control Cards be recorded, and also that a provision be made to cover the relevant costs.

In his letter, Patoulis also proposes an alternative by the issuance of an Exhaust Gas Control Card by the K.T.E.O (public and private) in the form of a Technical Control Bulletin that will only concern the exhaust gas control, the cost of which will be calculated as per the law, as well as the issuance of an Online Certificate by authorised Workshops, upon payment of the fee under the relevant provisions by law.

Under the current system, vehicle owners have to pass tests regarding: