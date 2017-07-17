Exhibition “Odysseys”: The National Archaeological Museum celebrates its 150th anniversary

The National Archaeological Museum celebrates the 150th anniversary since its foundation with the exhibition “Odysseys”. Until the October of 2017.

The new exhibition of the National Archaeological Museum “Odysseys” is the main commemorative event on the occasion of the 150th anniversary since the foundation of the Museum. It attempts to give an account of the adventurous journey of man through time considered from an abstract and symbolic perspective that draws its inspiration from the Homeric Odyssey. Without reciting the mythological epic of Homer the exhibition is inspired by the archetypal character of Odysseus and recounts through the emblematic, as well as the lesser-known ancient works of the National Archaeological Museum, the long chronicle of the beleaguered man, his incessant endeavour to tame his environment, conquer new places, broaden his horizons, establish well-governed societies and fight against the perishable nature of his existence with the aid of love and creative act.

One hundred and eighty-four works that come either from the permanent exhibition or the rich in archaeological material storerooms of the Museum’s Collections and six loans, three from the Epigraphic Museum and three from the Acropolis Museum, are presented in an enchanting sequence of cultural stratification, enabling the visitor to discern the differentiations and changes and simultaneously detect those elements that reside and remain unaffected in time and constitute the shared imprint which man has left on the centuries, the ages and the civilizations.

The interpretation of the ancient works through the symbolically charged poetry of C. P. Cavafy, G. Seferis, O. Elytis and Y. Ritsos imparts to the exhibits perhaps the most astute and exciting meaning, setting simultaneously a bridge with today through the modern poetic language. The audio-visual and digital applications of the exhibition denote in a discreet manner all these notional connections.

For more info: www.namuseum.gr

Until 31/10/2017

Dates: 01/10/2016-31/10/2017

Area: Athens

Venue: National Archaeological Museum, 44 Patision St.

Hours: Monday: 13:00 – 20:00, Tuesday – Sunday: 09:00 – 16:00

