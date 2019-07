New Democracy seems clear that it will not get less than 155 seats out of the 300 of the Hellenic Parliament

The waiting is over for the Greek elections.

The first Exit Poll shows that the center-right political party of New Democracy will win a clear victory.

According to the data so far the new parliament will consist of seven political parties, namely New Democracy, SYRIZA, KINAL, KKE, Golden Dawn, MeRA25, Elliniki Lisi (Greek Solution).

